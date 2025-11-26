Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Nov 26) marked Constitution Day with a letter to Indian citizens. The leader asked people to focus on their constitutional duties and asked the citizens to show up with wider participation in the democratic processes. Every day, India marks Constitution Day on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. The day was adopted as Constitution Day in 2015.

PM Modi hails the contribution of women in the Constituent Assembly

Modi in his letter, honoured the contribution of the Constituent Assembly, which was chaired by Dr Rajendra Prasad, and the Drafting Committee that was led by Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He also highlighted the contributions of the women members of the constituent assembly. "Several distinguished women members of the Constituent Assembly enriched the Constitution with their thoughtful interventions and visionary perspectives."

"This year’s Constitution Day is special for many reasons," he noted, adding that the day also "marks the 150th birth anniversary of two extraordinary personalities, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Both of them made monumental contributions to our nation."

"This year, we also celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, whose words resonate with the collective resolve of Indians through the ages. At the same time, we commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, whose life and sacrifice continue to illuminate us with courage, compassion and strength," he wrote.

The 'primacy of our duties'

On Constitution Day, Modi urged people to take part in voting while stressing everyday responsibilities: "All these personalities and milestones remind us of the primacy of our duties, something the Constitution also emphasises through a dedicated chapter on Fundamental Duties in Article 51A." He said that the duties enshrined in our constitution "guide us on how to collectively achieve social and economic progress." In an ode to the father of the nation, Modi said, "Mahatma Gandhi always emphasised the duties of a citizen. He believed that a duty well performed creates a corresponding right and that real rights are a result of the performance of duty."

