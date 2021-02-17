Mobius Foundation's sustainability drive is the need of the hour

The Mobius Foundation has been at the forefront of spreading awareness about sustainability in a bid to improve the prospect of healthy living for upcoming generations.

Owing to increasing consumption of resources and the dwindling natural reserves, Mobius Foundation has constantly pushed for embracing sustainable methods of living. Besides sustainability, the foundation focuses on using technology for a healthier life, all the while promoting education, environment, and population stabilisation - the basic indicators of sustenance.

To achieve its goal, Mobius collaborates with an array of public and civil partners to promote sustainable living in India.

As urbanisation improves our standards of living, our natural reserves go down, and Mobius hopes to reconcile humanity with the environment. In essence, the foundation hopes to convince people to be more mindful of how we use the earth’s resources in such times when tales of mass depletion across the world are making noise.

How does one do that?

In essence, to become an environmentally conscious citizen of the planet, Mobius posits changing one’s mode of transportation, altering ways of consuming energy, and also changing their diet in a bid to minimise their carbon footprint.

The five key ideologies driving the foundation are - population stabilisation, education, renewable energy, ecological conservation and recycling. All five are intrinsic to triggering meaningful change in the drive for sustainable living.

Through “Aakar”, the foundation is building on ways to stabilise the human population. This includes making people aware of family planning and contraception methods.

In addition, as part of its educational efforts, Mobius has instituted the “World Environment School” which imparts practical education to its pupils, in sync with the goal to preserve the environment. These are among many such projects aimed at amplifying causes of sustainability.

Mobius believes the time for change is now. The future is here, and it is now!