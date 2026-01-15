/MNS alleges voting fraud in BMC polls, says removable ink being used; BMC denies

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday (Jan 15) alleged that the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are not fair. He added that elections should not be considered legitimate election if power is gained through fraudulent means. Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has reunited with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) for BMC elections. He shared a video and said that ‘removable’ ink is being used during elections to allow voting twice.



"The ink that was used before is being replaced with a new pen, and there are complaints about this new pen. If you use a hand sanitiser, the ink disappears. Now, the only option left is to apply the ink, go outside, wipe it off, and then return inside to vote again. A new rule has been implemented for campaigning. This suggests that the government can do almost anything to maintain its power. We don't call this an election when someone comes to power through such fraudulent means. I appeal to the people, Shiv Sena workers, and Matoshree Sena workers to remain vigilant about all these matters. A person was caught casting a vote twice," Thackeray was quoted by ANI as saying.

As the video went viral on social media, the BMC issued a statement stating that such media reports were factually incorrect.

The statement further added that polling staff applied indelible ink to one finger of the voter's left hand at the time of casting the vote on the electronic voting machine at the polling station. Many videos on social media showed voters using Acetone or nail polish remover to wipe off the ‘indelible’ ink from their fingers after voting. According to PTI, the BMC rejected the reports.

BMC elections