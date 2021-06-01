Mixing vaccines has not become the protocol: India health ministry

As India continues to grapple with the pandemic, the health ministry said mixing of vaccines has not become the protocol yet with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to be administered separately for both doses.

"There's international research underway on the mixing of vaccines as the possibility of a positive effect is also plausible but a harmful reaction cannot be ruled out either," the health ministry said.

The ministry added that it is an "unresolved" scientific question and that "science will settle it."

"There is absolutely no change in the schedule of Covishield doses, it will be two doses only," it said, adding, "after the first Covishield dose is administered, the second dose will be given after 12 weeks."

According to the health ministry, a total 21.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India with 1.67 crore doses to health workers and 15.48 crore to people in 45+ age group.

The health ministry informed that 1,27,000 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours with the country reporting less than 2 lakh cases since May 28.

The number of active COVID-19 cases are down 50 per cent with 1.3 lakh decrease in active cases in a day, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, India's capital reported 623 new coronavirus cases and 62 fatalities with the number of active cases at over 10,000.

As cases in India show a steep decline, NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul said that the government's focus has now turned to coronavirus disease among children.

"The pediatric population is generally asymptomatic. They often get infections but their symptoms are minimal," VK Paul said.

"The infection has not taken serious shape in children but the virus may change its behaviour in the pediatric population. The impact of coronavirus may increase in children."

"The data has shown that a low number of children are being admitted to hospitals. We are pushing for preparedness," the Niti Ayog official added.

(With inputs from agencies)