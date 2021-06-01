India's active COVID-19 caseload below 2 million mark, 1,27,510 new cases reported

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 51 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,81,75,044, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

India's active caseload further declined and is below 2 million after 43 days. The active caseload further declined to 18,95,520 as active cases decreased by 1,30,572 in the last 24 hours

The daily positivity rate also declined to 6.62 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for the seventh consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 8.64 per cent.

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,31,895 with 2,795 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 19th successive days, as India witnessed 2,55,287 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The recovery tally of India has reached 2,59,47,629 and the recovery rate stands at 92.09 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 34,67,92,257 samples tested up to May 31 of which 19,25,374 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 21,60,46,638 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.