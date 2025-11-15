A woman Sikh pilgrim who had gone to Pakistan to celebrate the Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev on November 5 has gone missing. The pilgrim, Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Kapurthala district, Punjab had travelled to Pakistan on November 4 with a group of 1,923 pilgrims or jatha via the Attari border in Amritsar.

The group of pilgrims led by Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj of Akal Takht Sahib stayed in Pakistan for 10 days and visited various gurudwaras situated in the country. On Thursday (Nov 13) evening the jatha of 1,922 people returned to India without Sarabjit, according to various media reports.

Notably, Sarabjit's name was missing from the records of Pakistan's immigration while exiting, neither was her name visible in the immigration records of India for re-entry.

Sarabjit Married in Pakistan?

Meanwhile, a purported Nikahnama and a copy of Sarabjit's passport have surfaced claiming that she has adopted Islam and married Nasir Hussain, a resident of Nayi Abadi in Sheikhupura, Pakistan.

Sarabjit's disappearance has alerted intelligence agencies in India and Pakistan and efforts are being made to trace her location. While the Indian mission in Pakistan is trying to verify the authenticity of the documents with the help of local authorities.

Visit of the pilgrims to Pakistan

Reportedly, 14 Hindus from Delhi and Lucknow were denied permission to travel with the jatha to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Parv.