/Delhi air quality remains ‘severe’, crosses 400 mark despite GRAP III restrictions

The air quality in the national capital continued to worsen on Saturday (Nov 15) as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stayed in the ‘severe’ range in most parts of the city, even though Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is already in force across Delhi and the NCR. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board indicated that at 10:00 am, Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 389.

The Early Warning System for Delhi reported an AQI of 386 at 5:30 am. These numbers differ from place to place because each monitoring station tracks different factors and is located in different parts of the city.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) today

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), many parts of the city showed very poor to severe air pollution levels. Several areas recorded extremely high Air Quality Index (AQI) numbers–Ashok Vihar reached 415, Chandni Chowk 419, Bawana 441, Jahangirpuri 422, Punjabi Bagh 405, Wazirpur 447, Siri Fort 495 and many other areas also stayed above 380.

How is the government trying to control pollution?

In response to the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has put Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) into effect across the National Capital Region.

Stage 3 triggers stricter measures, including the suspension of all non-essential construction and demolition activities, restricting vehicle movement and advising schools to close up to Class 5 to reduce outdoor exposure.

Schools shift to hybrid mode

The Delhi Directorate of Education has asked all government and private schools to move younger students to hybrid classes to reduce their exposure to polluted air.

States asked to set up chest clinics

The Centre has advised all states and Union territories to open chest clinics in government hospitals and medical colleges under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) to handle health problems caused by pollution.

SC seeks report on stubble burning