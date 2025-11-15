/Trump to sue BBC over edited video? Says he plans to raise issue with Starmer a day after British boadcaster’s apology

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Nov 14) said that he would sue the BBC for up to $5 billion over a misleading edited video of his speech. The US president’s remarks come a day after the British broadcaster said that its chairman apologised but insisted that the mistake does not amount to defamation. Earlier this week, Trump’s lawyers sent a letter to the BBC, accusing it of defaming the US president over an edited clip from a speech before the 2021 US Capitol riot.

“We’ll sue them for anywhere between a billion and five billion dollars, probably some time next week. I think I have to do it. They've even admitted that they cheated,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

He further claimed that people of the UK are “very angry” about the incident, labelling the BBC as “fake news”.

“The people of the UK are very angry about what happened, as you can imagine, because it shows the BBC is fake news,” Trump said.

He also said that he planned on raising the issue with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has backed the independence of the broadcaster while avoiding taking sides against Trump. He added that Starmer is “very embarrassed”.

“I’m going to call him over the weekend. He actually put a call into me. He’s very embarrassed.”

On Monday, the BBC admitted that the edit wrongly gave the impression that Trump had directly called for violent action before the Capitol riot. The fallout has already led to the resignations of the director-general and the BBC's head of news.