Missing fugitive Mehul Choksi found in Dominica

Mehul Choksi who has been missing for the last few days has been found in the Caribbean country of Dominica.

Fugitive Choksi is wanted by Indian authorities in the Rs 14,000 crore PNB fraud case. He had fled to Antigua in 2018 and was reportedly missing for the last few days.

The Dominican authorities have confirmed his presence in the country and said he is in custody.

Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal speaking to WION said, "the family is happy and relieved that finally the whereabouts of Mehul Choksi is known. And efforts are being made to speak to him so that one can get a clearer picture on how he was taken to Dominica."

Dominica is near Antigua and Barbuda. Choksi is expected to be sent back to Antigua soon.

On Tuesday, WION had spoken to Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne who had said: "I want to make it clear to the people of India, and the entire world, Mehul Choksi is not welcome here in Antigua and Barbuda, we want him out of the country and sooner he leaves the better."

After his mysterious disappearance, the local authorities in Antigua had issued a missing person's report with Interpol.

There is already a Red Corner Notice against Choksi which means if he crosses the border, immigration authorities of any country can apprehend him.