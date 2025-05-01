In an era where national security hinges on advanced military technology, missile defence systems play a vital role in protecting nations from aerial threats such as ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft, and drones. India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed neighbors with a history of tensions, have prioritised the development and acquisition of robust missile defence systems to safeguard their territories.

This article provides a detailed explanation of the missile defence systems of India and Pakistan in simple Indian English, focusing on their features, capabilities, target engagement capacities, likely deployment locations, and recent developments. Special emphasis is given to India’s S-400 system and the number of targets each system can engage simultaneously.

India’s Missile Defence Systems: A Multi-Layered Fortress

India has built a sophisticated missile defence architecture to counter threats from both Pakistan and China. Its systems combine indigenous technology with advanced foreign acquisitions, creating a multi-layered shield capable of intercepting a wide range of threats. Below is a detailed breakdown of India’s key missile defence systems, including their target engagement capabilities.

1. S-400 Triumf (400 km Range)

India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 to acquire five S-400 regiments, with deliveries beginning in 2021. The S-400 Triumf is a long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system designed to engage aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at ranges up to 400 km and altitudes up to 30 km. It uses four missile types—40N6 (400 km), 48N6E3 (250 km), 9M96E2 (120 km), and 9M96E (40 km)—to tackle different threats. The system’s 92N6E Grave Stone multi-function AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar can track up to 300 targets simultaneously and engage up to 36 targets at once with up to 72 missiles (two per target for redundancy). It can counter stealth aircraft, hypersonic missiles traveling at Mach 14, and low-flying threats, making it one of the world’s most advanced air defence systems.

Features: 360-degree coverage, resistance to electronic jamming, high accuracy, and rapid deployment. The S-400’s command-and-control system integrates with India’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) for real-time coordination.

Target Engagement: Tracks 300 targets and engages 36 simultaneously, with a hit probability of 90–95 per cent for missiles and 80–90% for aircraft.

Likely Placement: Deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. Strategic cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are also protected to safeguard political and economic hubs.

Recent Developments: In July 2024, India conducted its first S-400 exercise, named Sudarshan, achieving an 80% success rate in simulated intercepts. By mid-2025, all five regiments are expected to be fully operational.

2. Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) System

India’s indigenous BMD program, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a two-tiered system to intercept ballistic missiles.

i) Prithvi Air Defence (PAD)/Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV): Designed for exo-atmospheric intercepts at 50–180 km altitude, it can neutralize missiles with a range of up to 2,000 km. The PDV uses an Imaging Infrared (IIR) seeker for precision targeting.

ii) Advanced Air Defence (AAD): For endo-atmospheric intercepts at 20–40 km altitude, it targets missiles at lower heights.

The system’s Swordfish Long-Range Tracking Radar (LRTR) can track up to 200 targets, while the Mission Control Centre (MCC) can engage up to 8–10 targets simultaneously using multiple interceptors.

Features: High precision, two-layered protection, and the ability to counter nuclear-capable missiles. Phase 1 is operational, while Phase 2 aims to tackle missiles with a 5,000 km range, like Pakistan’s Shaheen-III.

Target Engagement: Tracks 200 targets and engages 8–10 simultaneously, with a 90% single-shot kill probability.

Likely Placement: Deployed around New Delhi and Mumbai, with plans to extend coverage to Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Recent Developments: Phase-II BMD was tested in 2023, enhancing capabilities against hypersonic and MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle) threats.

3. Barak-8 (70–100 km Range)

A joint Indo-Israeli system, Barak-8 (Medium-Range SAM/LR-SAM) is used by the Indian Air Force and Navy. It can engage targets at speeds up to Mach 2, using active radar homing and the EL/M-2084 AESA radar for 360-degree coverage. The system can track up to 100 targets and engage 12–16 targets simultaneously, making it effective against Pakistan’s subsonic Babur cruise missile.

Features: Multi-target engagement, resistance to jamming, and integration with naval platforms.

Target Engagement: Tracks 100 targets and engages 12–16 simultaneously, with a hit probability of 85–90%.

Likely Placement: Deployed along the LoC, coastal areas like Gujarat and Maharashtra, and on naval ships like INS Vikrant and INS Kolkata.

Recent Developments: The Indian Army is evaluating a land-based Barak-8 variant for enhanced medium-range defence.

4. Akash (30–70 km Range)

The indigenous Akash system, with Mk1 and Next Generation (NG) variants, provides medium-range defence. Akash-NG extends the range to 70 km and can engage targets at Mach 2.5. The Rajendra III AESA radar enables tracking of up to 64 targets and simultaneous engagement of 4–8 targets per battery.

Features: Cost-effective, mobile, and ideal for protecting airbases and forward positions.

Target Engagement: Tracks 64 targets and engages 4–8 simultaneously, with an 88% success rate.

Likely Placement: Extensively deployed along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to counter Pakistani aircraft like JF-17 and drones.

Recent Developments: Akash-NG completed successful trials in 2024, improving range and accuracy.

5. Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) and Short-Range SAM (SRSAM)

QRSAM (25–30 km range) is a rapid-response system with 360-degree AESA radar coverage, designed for agile targets like drones and missiles. It can track up to 100 targets and engage **6–8 targets simultaneously**. SRSAM (25 km range) is used by the Navy to protect ships from close-in threats, with similar engagement capabilities.

Features: Quick deployment, high mobility, and suitability for dynamic battlefields.

Target Engagement: Tracks 100 targets and engages 6–8 simultaneously, with a 90% hit probability.

Likely Placement: QRSAM is deployed at forward positions along the LoC, while SRSAM is on naval assets in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Recent Developments: QRSAM completed trials in 2024, enhancing India’s short-range defence capabilities.

Pakistan’s Missile Defence Systems: A Focused Approach

Pakistan’s missile defence systems are less diverse and heavily reliant on Chinese technology, aimed at countering India’s air and missile superiority. While modernizing, Pakistan’s systems are shorter in range and less advanced than India’s. Below is a detailed overview, including target engagement capacities.

1. HQ-9/P (FD-2000) (125 km Range)

Acquired from China in 2021, the HQ-9/P (HQ-9BE variant) is Pakistan’s most advanced long-range SAM system, derived from Russia’s S-300. It can engage aircraft, cruise missiles, and some ballistic missiles. The HT-233 passive electronically scanned array radar can track up to 150 targets and engage 6–12 targets simultaneously, depending on the configuration. It’s effective against low-flying threats like India’s BrahMos missile.

Features: Multi-target tracking, precision interception, and limited anti-ballistic missile (ABM) capability.

Target Engagement: Tracks 150 targets and engages 6–12 simultaneously, with an 80–85% hit probability.

Likely Placement: Deployed around Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and near the LoC in Punjab and Azad Kashmir to counter Indian aircraft and missiles.



Recent Developments: Showcased in Pakistan’s 2024 military parade, confirming operational integration.

2. HQ-16FE/LY-80 (25–160 km Range)

The Chinese-supplied HQ-16FE is a medium-to-long-range SAM system designed to engage fighter jets and cruise missiles. It can track up to 120 targets and engage 4–8 targets simultaneously, complementing the HQ-9/P for layered defence.

Features: Effective against mid-altitude threats, mobile deployment, and networked operations.

Target Engagement: Tracks 120 targets and engages 4–8 simultaneously, with an 85% success rate.



Likely Placement: Deployed in Punjab and Sindh to protect airbases and military installations like Masroor and Sargodha.

Recent Developments: Fully integrated into Pakistan’s air defence network in 2025.

3. FM-90 (15 km Range)

The FM-90 is a short-range SAM system capable of engaging low-flying aircraft, drones, and guided munitions. It uses a data-link for missile guidance and can track up to 20 targets, engaging 2–4 targets simultaneously per launcher.



Features: Quick reaction, high mobility, and suitability for battlefield defence.

Target Engagement: Tracks 20 targets and engages 2–4 simultaneously, with a 90% hit probability for close-range targets.

Likely Placement: Deployed at forward positions along the LoC and near critical infrastructure like nuclear facilities in Kahuta and Chashma.

Recent Developments: Extensively used by the Pakistan Army for short-range air defence.

4. MANPADS (e.g., FN-6, FN-16, ANZA)

Pakistan employs man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS) like the Chinese FN-6/FN-16 (6 km range) and indigenous ANZA-Mk2/Mk3 (5 km range) for short-range protection against helicopters and drones. Each unit engages 1 target at a time, with operators manually tracking and firing.



Features: Lightweight, portable, and effective in close combat scenarios.



Target Engagement: Engages 1 target per launcher, with an 80–85% hit probability.

Likely Placement: Deployed by ground troops along the LoC and in border areas like Balochistan.

Recent Developments: Pakistan is increasing its MANPADS inventory to counter India’s growing drone capabilities.

5. LOMADS (Indigenous, Under Development)

Pakistan is developing the Low-to-Medium Altitude Air Defence System (LOMADS), a medium-range missile system with a projected 100 km range. Limited details are available, but it’s expected to track up to 50–100 targets and engage 4–6 targets simultaneously.

Features: Aims to reduce reliance on foreign systems, with networked capabilities.

Target Engagement: Projected to engage 4–6 targets, but unconfirmed due to ongoing development.

Likely Placement: Not yet deployed, but likely intended for urban centers and military hubs like Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Recent Developments: LOMADS remains in the testing phase as of 2025, with no confirmed deployment timeline.

Comparing India and Pakistan’s Systems

India’s missile defence systems are superior in range, diversity, and technological sophistication. The S-400’s ability to engage 36 targets simultaneously far surpasses the HQ-9/P’s 6–12 target capacity, and India’s BMD system provides unique protection against ballistic missiles, which Pakistan lacks. India’s indigenous systems like Akash and QRSAM, combined with foreign collaborations (Russia, Israel), ensure long-term sustainability, while Pakistan’s reliance on Chinese technology limits its innovation. India’s layered approach—covering long, medium, and short ranges—gives it a strategic edge, particularly against Pakistan’s subsonic cruise missiles (Babur) and tactical nuclear missiles (Nasr).

Pakistan’s systems, while less advanced, are cost-effective and tailored to counter India’s air superiority. The HQ-9/P and HQ-16FE provide credible deterrence against Indian aircraft, but their shorter ranges and less advanced radars struggle against India’s standoff weapons like BrahMos and Rafale-Meteor. Pakistan’s development of MIRV-capable missiles like Ababeel aims to challenge India’s BMD, but its air defence remains vulnerable to India’s hypersonic and long-range missiles.

Strategic Implications and Future Outlook

India’s missile defence systems are designed to counter threats from both Pakistan and China, reflecting its broader geopolitical ambitions. Deployments along the LoC and LAC protect against immediate threats, while urban deployments safeguard economic and political hubs. Pakistan’s systems focus on defending key cities and military assets from India’s air and missile capabilities, but its technological and economic constraints limit its scalability. Recent developments, such as India’s hypersonic missile tests and Pakistan’s Fatah-II rocket system, underscore the ongoing arms race.

India’s focus on self-reliance through programs like Make in India ensures long-term resilience, while Pakistan’s dependence on foreign technology poses challenges. Both nations must prioritize confidence-building measures to avoid escalations, as seen in the 2022 BrahMos incident, where an accidental missile landing in Pakistan heightened tensions.

In conclusion, India’s missile defence systems, led by the S-400’s unmatched target engagement capabilities, provide a significant strategic advantage over Pakistan. While Pakistan is modernizing its defences with systems like the HQ-9/P, it faces challenges in matching India’s technological edge. Maintaining strategic stability in South Asia remains critical as both nations continue to enhance their missile defence capabilities.