Ministers to be back in offices from Monday; lockdown may be extended

The Council of Ministers, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will resume work at their ministries from Monday, a day before the scheduled end of the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

PM Modi, on Saturday, held a video conference with the chief ministers of various states -- where most of them urged the prime minister to extend the lockdown.

To this end, senior officials entitled to official transports, i.e., from the rank of Joint Secretary and above, will report in as usual. A third of all essential staff has to be present.

Junior officials will continue to work on rotation basis. Each ministry has also been told to plan for post-lockdown and come up with ideas to kick-start the economy.

PM Modi has, in addition, urged that social distancing protocols be followed.

Sources say the likely extension to the lockdown will come with certain exemptions to jumpstart the economy -- including modification of laws to facilitate sale of farm produce.

The centre will also issue directions to restart the construction industry in a phased manner, sources said.

No decision has been taken, as yet, on allowing flights, domestic and international, as well as trains to re-start operations after Tuesday.

India has reported 7,529 cases of novel coronavirus infection and 242 deaths.