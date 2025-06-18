/Sonam fled after Raja Raghuvanshi was attacked by machetes and started bleeding, reveals police

The Meghalaya police on Tuesday (June 17) recovered the second machete allegedly used in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based businessman. The police recreated the crime scene with four accused to recover the second murder weapon.

Sonam, including three other accused were taken to Meghalaya's Sohra, around 65 km from capital Shillong, to recreate the scene, said the police.

“We have conducted a crime scene recreation, during which the accused reenacted their actions. This has given us a clearer picture of what transpired. The second machete used in the murder has also been recovered by the SDRF.” said Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, as quoted by ANI.

Raja Raghuvanshi was brutally murdered by his wife Sonam, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and three hitmen while on a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

According to the police, the machetes were the weapons used by the hitmen to attack Raja. Vishal was the first one to attack followed by Anand and then Akash.

After being hit, 29-year-old Raja started bleeding and screaming for help but was not spared and attacked multiple times before he died. Soon after it was confirmed that he had died, his 24-year-old wife left the spot.

“When he started bleeding and screaming, Sonam ran away. Vishal and the other hitmen continued to attack Raja with the machete," a police officer said.

After Sonam left, the three others then dumped his body into the gorge.

Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2. A search continued for Sonam, who emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away, in the early hours of June 9 and surrendered.

Five people, Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three men identified as Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi have been arrested in the case by the Meghalaya police.

