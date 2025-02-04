Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of India’s president, is set to host a wedding for the first time ever in history.

The ceremony will take place inside the complex of the world’s second-largest residence of the head of state on February 12 after President Droupadi Murmu granted special approval.

The bride getting married in the president’s palace is Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Poonam Gupta, who is currently appointed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Who is Poonam Gupta?

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, Poonam Gupta is a CRPF Assistant Commandant and is serving as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) at the president’s residence. Gupta led the all-women contingent at the 74th Republic Day Parade.

Gupta holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, a Bachelor of Education (BEd) and a master's degree in English Literature. In 2018, she attained an impressive rank of 81 in the UPSC CAPF exam.

Before her current role at the president’s residence, she also served in Naxal-affected areas of Bihar.

Apart from her professional achievements, Gupta also has an active social media profile on Instagram, where she posts inspiring content like motivational messages for students and her work. Her passion for service is evident through her online presence, which empowers other women as well.

President Murmu, who is highly impressed by her dedication and professionalism, arranged her wedding ceremony at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex after she came to know about it.

According to reports, Gupta is getting married to fellow CRPF officer Avneesh Kumar. The wedding ceremony will take place under strict security measures, with only close family members allowed. However, there is no official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan yet.

