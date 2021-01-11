Meet Indian-American Vijaya Gadde who moved to ban Trump's Twitter account

Indian-American Vijaya Gadde, 45, who takes care of Twitter's legal affairs has been instrumental in permanently suspending President Donald Trump's Twitter account.

Twitter had earlier suspended Trump's account but later moved to block the US president's account amid riots in US Capitol which the company believed encouraged rioters.

The account of @realDonaldTrump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to the risk of further violence. We've also published our policy enforcement analysis - you can read more about our decision here: https://t.co/fhjXkxdEcw — Vijaya Gadde (@vijaya) January 8, 2021 ×

President Trump's Twitter account was "permanently suspended due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said.

Gadde who was born in India grew up in Texas graduated from Cornell University and New York University Law School and had joined Twitter in 2011.

The Indian-American actively oversaw the US elections declaring that of the "300,000 flagged tweets, 456 were covered over by a warning message and had engagement features limited -- users could not like, retweet or reply to the posts."

"During the election period, Twitter posted messages on American users' pages which were seen 389 million times that "reminded people that election results were likely to be delayed, and that voting by mail is safe and legitimate," she said.

Vijaya Gadde had accompanied Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey when had met US President Donald Trump last year and had accompanied Dorsey when he met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi three years ago.

Twitter said Trump's tweets were assessed under "glorification of violence" policy and that it determined that they were "highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021."

"President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behaviour from this account in recent weeks," it added.