'Medicine from the sky’: Arunachal Pradesh launches its first drone-based healthcare services, CM shares video

On the occasion of celebrating India’s independence on August 15, Arunachal Pradesh launched its first drone service, ‘medicine from the sky', from Seppa to Chayang Tajo. The project was in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Pema Khandu, the chief minister of the state, taking it to Twitter, said that the project is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India the world’s drone hub.

Drone Services Launched: Guided by vision of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji to make India world's drone hub, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to conduct a pilot project of using drones in healthcare, agriculture & disaster management in collaboration with @wef.@ArunachalCMO pic.twitter.com/AaK37EW1uq — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 15, 2022 ×

The minister further stated that "Based on the field assessment report, a pilot project 'Medicine from the Sky’ is being rolled out on the occasion of Independence Day from Seppa, East Kameng district. As part of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, happy to have virtually launched the pilot project," ANI reported.

The chief minister added that the USAID-funded and Redwings Labs-executed pilot project would clearly illustrate technical challenges, financial viability, and regulatory problems so that the government can develop a policy and take action steps towards accepting this new form of technology. He also shared a video of the drone’s first flight on Twitter.

Successful launch of the first flight of drone service - ‘medicine from the sky’ from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district. @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/hIK1XpIIAf — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 15, 2022 ×

Similarly, the minister of civil aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, in May predicted that with the PM’s vision, India would soon witness new businesses adopting drone services, making the country the world’s drone hub. The aviation minister, in his speech at the inaugural ceremony, said, "It is the resolve of PM Modi to make India the International Drone Hub leader by 2030. We have to lead the world in this field. Our Ministry is working along with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant," ANI reported.

With the help of the government of India and efforts from drone stakeholders, the drone industry is expected to grow exponentially.

(With inputs from agencies)

