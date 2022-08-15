India hands over Dornier aircraft to Sri Lanka on its 76th Independence Day

In the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, India handed over a Dornier aircraft to Sri Lanka on Monday, confirming its security relations with the island country.

The Indian High Commissioner in Colombo, Gopal Baglay, handed over the maritime surveillance aircraft to the Sri Lanka Navy at the Sri Lanka Airforce facility in Katunayake, which is next to the Colombo international airport.

"The security of India and Sri Lanka is enhanced by mutual understanding, mutual trust and cooperation. The gifting of Dornier 228 is India’s latest contribution to this cause," High Commissioner Gopal Baglay said at the handing over event held on Indian Independence Day. A day before the arrival of a Chinese space and satellite tracking vessel that has alarmed India. Despite New Delhi's concerns, including those expressed to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Colombo has approved the Chinese vessel's visit after asking a five-day delay.

"Like fruits of other areas of cooperation with India, the gift of Dornier to @airforcelk is of relevance to and a step to meet its requirements for maritime safety and security. It is an example of India's strength adding to the strength of its friends," the Indian High Commission said.

Last Monday, the Sri Lanka Air Force announced that the Indian Air Force would be donating a Dornier 228 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, with another aircraft to follow within two years. The Indian donation came in response to a request by the Sri Lankan government in 2018 for two Dornier Reconnaissance Aircraft to improve the island nation's maritime surveillance capabilities, according to the SLAF.

Sri Lanka is a participant of the "Colombo Security Conclave," which began as a trilateral effort comprising India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, and later included Mauritius, for regional marine cooperation.

Meanwhile, in his Independence Day message, High Commissioner Baglay said that India has been an active partner in catalyzing the economic recovery of Sri Lanka.

Indian investments in Sri Lanka in mutually beneficial sectors such as ports, renewable energy, infrastructure etc will be instrumental in this through employment generation and stepped up economic activities, he said.

The civilisational connect, shared heritage and abiding bonds between the people are the hallmark of India-Sri Lanka ties. Today, as we rapidly move forward on the path laid out by generations from antiquity, we also seek to strengthen these age-old linkages for posterity as well, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)



