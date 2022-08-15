Watch: Indian national flag unfurled 30 kilometres above the planet

As India celebrates 75 years of independence, Space Kidz India raised the Indian flag roughly 30 kilometres above the earth.

The flag was carried to an altitude of 1,06,000 feet above the Earth aboard a balloon, where it was unfurled.

The event was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav slogan to commemorate the momentous milestone.

Space Kidz India is an organisation creating "young scientists for the country and spreading awareness among children for a borderless world."

The satellite was just launched into Low Earth Orbit by the organisation. AzadiSAT was created by 750 female students from across India to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

While the satellite was lost owing to orbital concerns as the Tiny Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) that sent it into space failed to position it in a circular orbit around the globe, the organisation was successful in developing an ecosystem and a procedure for developing small spacecraft.

Messages from space have been pouring in as India celebrates its Independence Day. In a video message, Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who is living and working on the International Space Station, said in a video message that it is a pleasure to congratulate India on 75 years of independence and that for decades, international agencies have collaborated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on many space and science missions.

Raja Chari, an Indian-American astronaut, also uploaded a photo of the Indian flag in the International Space Station this morning.

"On Indian Independence eve I'm reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father's home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration," he said in a tweet.

