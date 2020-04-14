'May the 4th be with you': Twitter has a 'Star Wars' inference to PM Modi's call for lockdown extension

WION Web Team New Delhi Apr 14, 2020, 02.32 PM(IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photograph:( ANI )

As PM Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown to three more weeks on Tuesday, the popular phrase 'May The Fourth' started trending on Twitter.

The lockdown in India has been extended till May 3, and most people on Twitter used the famous catchphrase from 'Star Wars' to wish each other for the coming few weeks of isolation.

"May the 4th be with us,” said a Twitter user with the handle Textual Offender. There were a few others too who reacted to the lockdown with the Star Wars line.

Someone even shared PM Modi's 2014 Madison Square Garden speech where he had used the same phrase. “Gob bless you, May the 4th be with you,” read the tweet.

May 4th will now be the day when the lockdown in India will end. PM Modi, though added a word fo caution in his speech where he mentioned that the coming days would be crucial and certain restrictions may be lifted after April 20 after evaluating the situation.

Topics