Mauritius Minister Ramdhany likens Ram temple consecration to 'Diwali' celebration

Mauritius Minister Dr Anjiv Ramdhany has compared the Ram temple consecration ceremony to Diwali, highlighting the government's plan to install projectors to enable everyone in the country to witness the live broadcast of the ceremony on January 22. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Mauritius, he said, " This historic event provides us with an opportunity to come together, transcending political, religious and cultural divides".

In Mauritius, Hinduism is a major religion, representing about 48.5% of the population according to 2011 statistics. Notably, Mauritius is the sole African country where Hinduism takes precedence, ranking third globally in terms of prevalence after Nepal and India.

The Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Dr Anjiv Ramdhany explained, that Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will also take part in local celebrations when it comes to the inauguration ceremony of the temple. He said, "This small inauguration is a lifetime event for us and it's a big thing for India."



Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the decision of the Mauritius govt announcing a 2-hour leave for government officials during the Ram temple consecration ceremony?

Dr Anjiv Ramdhany: Firstly, let me congratulate the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for once in a lifetime event. I am delighted to share that January 22, will mark a historic moment for India as we gather for the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi, the place where the mandir, a city that holds significant significance, in our cultural and historical narrative. In recognition of the importance of these events, Prime Minister Pravin Kumar Jagannath of Mauritius has taken a commendable step by approving the Cabinet decision and as the Minister of Public Service, this decision grants a 2-hour casual leave, which is a special leave to government employees of Hindu faith. The purpose of this special leave is to provide an opportunity to engage in spiritual activities, offer prayers at the Temple and join the nationwide celebration for the Ayodhya inauguration. Importantly, this celebration will be broadcast on television, allowing all citizens to participate in this auspicious occasion. Idea, as we know, is not just a geographical location, it is a symbol of our heritage, and values depicted in Ramayana. This historic event provides us with an opportunity to come together, transcending political, religious and cultural divides. And more importantly in my ministry, we are going to provide projectors in all the ministries so that all the employees can watch the inauguration of this temple.

Dr Anjiv Ramdhany: 100% for sure, the prime minister, the government, and all the Mauritius people of Hindu faith, and non-Hindu faith will participate in every activity that is being celebrated all around Mauritius. In all the mandirs, in cultural centres, in the Ramayana centre, it's a big celebration for us.

Sidhant Sibal: If you can talk about the atmosphere in Mauritius regarding this development, how the people are taking this inauguration ceremony as...



Dr Anjiv Ramdhany: For us, it's like Diwali, it's like Chota Diwali and for us, it's a very significant cultural importance to us because, since childhood, I know that we are celebrating Diwali because of Ram returning to Ayodhya and this small inauguration is a lifetime event for us and it's a big thing for India.

Sidhant Sibal: Essentially talking about the cultural linkages between Mauritius and India, if you can talk about that. The country, of course, has a large population of Indian-origin people, people who were brought in the 1800s to your country and now are a substantial portion of the population.

Dr Anjiv Ramdhany: Yes, it's important to talk about Hindu people who come from India, but Mauritius is also a multi-culture, and all religions, we favour all cultures in all activities, and mostly Hindu faith people in Mauritius, we are going to celebrate this, especially, the Minister of the public service, it's is of importance to provide to our public servants, this facility so that they can go and do their spiritual prayer at Mandir or any place, its very important to them.

Sidhant Sibal: The people of Mauritius have been contributing as well if we can explain that..

Dr Anjiv Ramdhany: We have many Mandirs here. Sanatan Dharma Federation has more than 300 Mandhirs. They are looking at how to upgrade the Mandir and they are promoting the building of new Mandirs around Mauritius. Even this, we hold it very important because the government is also funding the Sanatan Dharma Federation, they can provide Mandirs with finance so that they can do prayers. Sanatan Dharma Federation is doing a very good job, and we as a government promote all cultures and the Federation is one of them that we are promoting. There is a Ramayana centre also, which is doing a very good job in Mauritius.

Sidhant Sibal: My final question to you is, when it comes to the people of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, what message would you like to send on behalf of your government?