Massive security breach at Indian PM Narendra Modi's Mysuru rally, phone thrown at convoy. Watch

A major security breach occurred on Sunday (April 29) during a rally in Mysore in the southern state of Karnataka, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present. Video of the incident shows a phone being thrown at the leaders' convoy. The incident happened during a roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka. As per a PTI news agency report quoting the police, the phone belonged to a worker of Modi's Bhartiya Janta Party, and she threw it out of "excitement" and had no "ill intention" towards the prime minister.

At the time of the incident, the Indian prime minister was under the protection of Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths. In the video circulating on Twitter and other social media platforms, the phone could be seen flying through the air and landing on the bonnet of Modi's vehicle.

The phone did not hit the Indian prime minister or his companions, and no one was hurt in the incident.

The incident was captured on camera by some of the attendees at the rally, and the video footage is going viral on social media platforms. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Watch it here: BIG NEWS : Security Breach At PM Modi’s Roadshow In Mysuru. Mobile Phone Was Thrown At Convoy. 😳 pic.twitter.com/qliheEwWoT — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) April 30, 2023 × Talking to PTI, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar said: "The prime minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady [to whom the phone belonged] was a BJP worker. The SPG people returned it to her later."

"In the excitement, it (the phone) was thrown and she had no (ill) intention, but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths."

The prime minister later tweeted about the rally, thanking the people of Mysore for their warm welcome. It was a spectacular evening in Mysuru! Humbled by the people’s affection. pic.twitter.com/buVl4UR4zs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2023 × The incident has raised questions about the security arrangements in place for the prime ministers' rallies, which are usually attended by large crowds. Narendra Modi has been targeted in the past as well, with at least a few instances of people throwing shoes at him during his public appearances.

