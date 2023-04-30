PM Modi gives special message on collective action in 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show

On Sunday, April 30, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the 100th episode of his radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" and in it he shared the message of perseverance and collective action by everyone. Sharing the idea of 'Charaiveti, Charaiveti', which means to keep going and not giving up when faced with a certain adversit, PM Modi gave the slogan of 'keep going' to his listeners. "I firmly believe that collective efforts can bring about the biggest change," PM Modi added.

The prime minister said Mann Ki Baat has evolved to honour the goodwill and positivity with the involvement of Indians. It had initially begun to air in October 2014.

In the 100th episode, PM Modi said he hope what started with Mann Ki Baat will become a new tradition.

On Sunday, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay attended the radio programme as well. She spoke about education and the organisation's commitment to ensuring universal access to education by 2030. The contribution of India, the world's most populous nation, was also highlighted by the speaker. She also discusses the preservation of Indian culture and education, which PM Modi refers to as Mann Ki Baat's "favourite topics".

PM Modi also spoke of India's G20 presidency at the radio show. "We are also presiding over the G-20. This is also one of the reasons why our resolve to enrich Diverse Global Cultures along with education has become stronger," he said.

The prime minister also underscored efforts to resolve environment-related issues. "Similarly, we have also continuously talked about serious issues like clean Siachen, single-use plastic and e-waste. The effort of 'Mann Ki Baat' is very important in solving the environmental issue which the whole world is worried about today."

"It is my unbreakable belief that through collective effort, the biggest change can be made possible," PM Modi said and added that several selfless attempts have been made in Mann Ki Baat episodes to provide education to the underprivileged sections of society.

Sanjay Kashyap, who operated a mobile library in Jharkhand, D Prakash Rao, an Odisha tea vendor who made it his life's work to educate underprivileged children and other individuals were mentioned by the PM Modi. New York, New Jersey issue resolutions in honour of 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat In honour of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show "Mann Ki Baat," the states of New York and New Jersey have issued special resolutions.

Indian-American Senator Kevin Thomas introduced the resolution in the Senate, while Indian-American Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar introduced the measure in the Assembly. Raj Mukherji, an assemblyman, has proposed the resolution to the New Jersey General Assembly. Sam Joshi, the mayor of Edison, presented a resolution during the event. The resolutions were presented to S Jaishankar, India's Union minister of external affairs, during a special community gathering early on Sunday, when the radio show's 100th edition was broadcast.

The New York Legislative resolution termed 'Mann Ki Baat' a "vital broadcast has become an effective means of communication between the Government and the people of India to promote good governance and thereby deepen democracy."

Moreover, the New Jersey General Assembly resolution stated that "the strength and success of the State of New Jersey, the vitality of our communities, and the effectiveness of democracies throughout the world depend, in great measure, upon public-spirited enterprises, such as Mann Ki Baat, which strive to engage the public in furtherance of an educated and astute electorate."

PM Modi had earlier tweeted, "This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of India's people and highlighted inspiring life journeys."

The most often discussed subjects during the past eight and a half years have been yoga, youth, women-led initiatives, and cleanliness.

According to the episode transcripts, much discussion has also been conducted concerning khadi, cultural heritage, the lives of Padma recipients, science and the environment, and the bravery and sacrifices of Indian warriors.

The topics discussed during the Prime Minister's first and second terms change noticeably. The following episodes projected a lot of government policies and efforts, however the episodes shown between 2014 and 2019 were more inspirational in character.

Nearly every episode featured a capsule on health-related issues, such as adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, vaccinations, lockdowns, and subsequent reopening, during the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns in 2020 and 2021.





