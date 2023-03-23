Martyr's Day 2023: History, significance and everything you need to know

Every year on March 23, India observes "Martyr's Day" or "Shaheed Diwas," in order to pay tribute to the three revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, who were hanged by the British. The day has a historical significance as it marks the day they were hanged in 1931 while fighting for India’s independence. India also observes Martyr's Day on January 30 in memory of Mahatma Gandhi. Politicians including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the freedom fighters, and observed a two-minute silence in their memory. Know the history, significance and other details of the day.

History of March 23:

In India, the Shaheed Diwas is observed to pay respect and tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, who fought against the British rule. Back in 1931, on this same day, the three freedom fighters were hanged in Lahore jail. The three were sentenced to death in the case of the murder of J P Saunders and attack on the Central Legislative Assembly.

Significance and Importance of Martyr's Day 2023:

The significance of Martyr's Day is to help us understand the value of freedom we have today and the sacrifices our freedom fighters made then for us. This day is a reminder not to take our freedom for granted and always strive to protect it. The day is a symbol of courage, pride and unity for the nation and it helps us to remember the "bravehearts" who laid down their lives for this country. The importance of this day lies in the commemoration of the sacrifices of these three brave men and to make us remember the struggle and sacrifices made by men, women and kids for India to gain independence.

