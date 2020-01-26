This edition of Mann ki Baat is to celebrate latest achievements of countrymen, to celebrate India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation during his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' and wished everyone on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.

From describing Gaganyaan mission as the new milestone for India and hailing the newly signed Bru refugee agreement, the prime minister talked on a range of issues during his radio address today.

As the prime minister began his address, he said that this edition of 'Mann ki Baat' will be dedicated to "discuss newer subjects to celebrate the latest achievements of our countrymen and to celebrate India".

PM Modi set the agenda for citizens for 2020 and announced that the first edition of Khelo India University Games will be organised next month in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Odisha from February 22 to March 1.

"More than 3,000 players have qualified for participating in these games," the prime minister said.

"National games is an arena, where players get a chance to display their passion besides becoming acquainted with the culture of other states. Therefore, we've decided to organize 'Khelo India Games," PM Modi said.

He also said that the monthly radio programme has become a good and smooth platform of "sharing, learning and growing together".

"Every month thousands of people share their suggestions, efforts, and experiences," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also talked about water conservation and said that the innovative idea of harnessing a borewell for rainwater harvesting sprung up from Tamil Nadu.

"The country is replete with innumerable such stories, of water conservation, lending more strength to the resolves of new India," he stated.

During his last 'Mann ki Baat' address last month, the prime minister urged the people to come together and take up the task of providing health services to the poor and make efforts to uplift them in the society.

"All of us study in myriad colleges, universities, and schools. But after completing studies, alumni meets are joyous occasions. If this union comprises a shared purpose, a resolve, an emotional connect, it lends additional hues to the event," said Prime Minister Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.