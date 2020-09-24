Manish Sisodia still on oxygen support, condition stable: Doctor

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who has been infected with novel coronavirus, is still in ICU with his condition stable, a senior doctor said on Thursday.

"He is still in ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation," a senior doctor of the LNJP Hospital in the national capital said, reported news agency PTI.

Also read | India reports 86,508 new coronavirus cases; infections rise to over 5.7 million

The doctor also added that Sisodia will undergo an RT-PCR test in a couple of days to check whether he is still infected with Covid-19 or has successfully recovered.

Also read | Delhi hospitals have enough oxygen for 6-7 days: Satyendar Jain

Sisodia also has a condition of "hypertension", the doctor said, when asked whether the minister has comorbities.

Sisodia, who was tested positive on September 14, was under home isolation, but was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of difficulty in breathing and fever.

"He (Sisodia) was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure since he was continuously having a little higher body temperature and his oxygen level dropped slightly," a senior official said after the senior minister was hospitalised on Wednesday.

Sisodia is the second minister of the Delhi government that contracted this deadly virus. Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also got infected with Covid-19.



