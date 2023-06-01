Manipur violence: Amit Shah says panel led by ex-HC judge to probe clashes; top cop replaced

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who concluded his four-day visit to violence-hit Manipur, said on Thursday (June 1) that the central government constituted a probe committee that will investigate the incidents of ethnic violence in the state that led to the loss of lives and damage to properties. Addressing a press conference, Union Home Minister Shah said, "Central Government has constituted a committee to probe into these incidents headed by a retired judge of the High Court. The Governor of Manipur will head a peace committee with members of Civil society," the news agency ANI reported.

Shah said that several agencies were working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents, adding that a high-level Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into six incidents of violence hinted at a conspiracy. Joint Secretary and Joint Director level officers of Home Ministery and other ministries will be present in Manipur to help people and take stock of the situation in the state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/XulNauWfBf — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023 × "Manipur Govt will provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of deceased victims through DBT. Central Govt to also give Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of deceased victims through DBT. Relief measures for victims of violence in Manipur," he added.

The Union home minister also said that the central government provided eight teams of medical experts including 20 doctors to the state to provide aid to victims of violence. "Five teams already reached (Manipur) and three others are on their way," Amit Shah added.

The ethnic violence in Manipur started on May 3 when tribal groups, including the Kuki community, clashed with the ethnic majority of Meitei people, a non-tribal group, over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. Amit Shah appeals for '15 days of peace' to find solution Earlier during his meetings with stakeholders in Manipur, Amit Shah appealed for 15 days of peace to bring normalcy and achieve solutions. According to a report by The Hindu newspaper, Muan Tombing, general secretary of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum said that Shah said the central government would appoint a judicial commission and separate teams will visit Imphal and Churachandpur during the 15 days. Manipur police chief replaced On Thursday, Manipur police chief P Doungel was removed and he would be replaced by Rajiv Singh- an IPS officer of the Tripura cadre. Singh was previously the Inspector General (IG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and was sent on an inter-cadre deputation to Manipur. Rajiv Singh appointed as Manipur DGP, Head of Police Force. P Doungel appointed as OSD(Home) pic.twitter.com/405d6FGfxi — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023 × P Doungel has been transferred to the Home Department.

