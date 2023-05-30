Manipur violence: Situation in state got nothing to do with counter-insurgency, says CDS

India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday (May 30) that the situation in violence-hit Manipur has got nothing to do with counter-insurgency and is primarily a clash between two ethnicities. Addressing a press conference, General Chauhan said, "It's a law and order kind of situation and we are helping the state government. We have done an excellent job and saved a large number of lives," the news agency ANI reported.

General Chauhan said the challenges in Manipur have not disappeared and it will take some time. #WATCH | The situation in #Manipur is nothing to do with counter-insurgency and is primarily a clash between two ethnicities. It's a law and order kind of situation and we are helping the state govt. We've done an excellent job and saved a large number of lives. The challenges in… pic.twitter.com/O0zlfS5yty — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023 × The ethnic violence in Manipur started on May 3 when tribal groups, including the Kuki community, clashed with the ethnic majority of Meitei people, a non-tribal group, over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. At least 80 people have died and thousands have been displaced by the violence, according to a report by the news agency PTI on Tuesday. Govt announces compensation for those killed in violence The central government and the Manipur government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for those who died during the violence. Speaking to PTI, officials said that a member of the family who died (in the violence) would also be given a job. The officials said that the compensation amount will be equally shared by the Centre and the state.

The above decision was taken during a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday night. It was decided to set up dedicated telephone lines which will be used to dispel rumour mongering which has largely affected the process to calm down the situation and bring peace in the state.

It was also decided that essential items such as petrol, LPG gas, rice and other food products will be made available in large quantities to cool down prices.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Shah met with the delegations of different Civil Society Organisations in Imphal. Shah is on a three-day visit to the state and will visit Churachandpur, the site of some of the worst rioting earlier this month. Cong submits memorandum to Prez Murmu over Manipur situation Leaders of the opposition Congress party met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum over the situation in Manipur. "The security of our people should be the utmost responsibility of the government. We expect the ruling regime to take concrete steps to restore normalcy in Manipur," the Congress tweeted. 22 साल पहले भी मणिपुर जल रहा था। तब प्रधानमंत्री अटल जी थे।



आज फिर से मणिपुर जल रहा है, अब PM नरेंद्र मोदी हैं। इसका कारण BJP की विभाजनकारी व ध्रुवीकरण की राजनीति है।



मणिपुर जल रहा था लेकिन PM और गृहमंत्री कर्नाटक चुनाव में व्यस्त थे।



: @Jairam_Ramesh जी pic.twitter.com/8S9BsLuEL6 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 30, 2023 × Addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that Manipur was burning but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shah were busy with elections in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies)

