Manipur: Kuki militant group leader's house burnt down by miscreants day after blockade on highway lifted

The house of the Kuki militant group's chief was set on fire by unknown miscreants on Monday night in the Churachandpur district of Manipur.

No one was wounded in the incident, however, a car that was parked outside the house was also completely damaged.

“Unknown miscreants burned down the house of Seilen Haokip, Kuki National Organisation (KNO) spokesperson last night. This comes after KNO/United Peoples Front (UPF) lifted the blockade of National Highway-2,” Hindustan Times quoted ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong as saying.

The incident took place a day after Manipur insurgent groups, United People's Front (UPF) and National Organisation (KNO), decided to lift the blockade at Kangui (Kangpokpi) on NH2 with immediate effect to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the violence-hit state.

UPF spokesperson Aaron Kipgen and KNO spokesperson Seilen Haokip said, "Notwithstanding the anger and anguish of the Kuki Zo people, keeping in view Amit Shah, Union Home Minister's deep concern to restore peace and harmony in the State and alleviate the plight of people in general, the United People's Front and Kuki National Organisation have decided to lift the blockade at Kangui (Kangpokpi) on NH2 with immediate effect to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the State. The decision was taken after wide-ranging consultations with Civil Society organisations, village chiefs, youth, and women's leaders on several occasions."

The insurgent groups further released a press statement saying that Manipur, since May 3, has been witnessing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki Zo communities.

"Recurring violence has led to the loss of precious lives and the destruction of property, besides hundreds being injured and thousands being displaced. The ongoing conflict has disturbed the traditional communal harmony in the state of Manipur. The Kuki Zo people have suffered immensely from continued offensives by miscreants and have urged the authorities to protect their lives and properties," said the statement.

"We appreciate that central forces have been deployed in most of these areas as assured, and the process is in progress. Once the deployment of Central Forces is completed in all vulnerable areas, we will ensure that our volunteers are withdrawn from these areas to help restore peace and tranquilly. It is expected that the concerned authorities will take every measure to maintain peace and ensure the supply of essential commodities to the needy, particularly in the hill districts. We also take this opportunity to appeal to all peace-loving organisations and citizens in the State of Manipur to reciprocate our gesture and

take steps towards peace and communal harmony in the State," said the press statement issued by UPF and KNO.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE