Mangoflation in India's Goa: Mancurad mangoes being sold for whopping $84 a dozen, says report

The Mancurad mango, which is the most popular mango in the Indian state of Goa, is being sold at a whopping price of $84 (Rs 7,000) a dozen in the capital city of Panaji. According to a report by The Times of India (TOI) early Monday (Feb 5), the spike in price has been attributed to the unusual timing of the fruit's entry into markets. In India, the mango season is typically in the summer.

And the early arrival of the Mancurad mangoes has caught vendors as well as customers off guard, the report said. Speaking to TOI, a vendor said that these mangoes arrived in winter and are available only in limited quantities, hence the spike in price.

The report added that as per vendors in Goa, the prices will gradually decline from mid-Feb, as the market adjusts to the unusual circumstances. The vendors have pointed out that the prices will stabilise by April.

Last year, the peak cost of these mangoes was around $72.

Mancurad more juicy & puply than other Alphonso mangoes

According to online vendor Mango Basket, a Goa Mancurad mango weighs around 200-250 grams. "It is rich in taste and It has a really small and flat mango stone or seed so this results in more pulp content," the vendor's website states.

"This mango variety is more juicy and pulpy than other Alphonso mango varieties. It is an exclusive mango basket-certified fruit," it adds. This mango has a longer shelf life, and its colour is somewhere between red, yellow, and green.

This mango has a unique taste with Mango Basket saying, "It completely lacks fibres and has a good aroma. It has a delicious, but complex taste. It tastes like a combination of honey and caramel, which is tempered with allspice and cinnamon. "