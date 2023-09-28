Man tied to pole, beaten to death in India's capital New Delhi

A man in India's capital New Delhi was tied to a pole and was beaten to death reportedly in a temple. The man was lynched allegedly consuming prasad at a temple on Tuesday and the police detained several people linked to the incident on Thursday (Sep 28).

Local reports said that the 26-year-old belonged to a minority community and the authorities are assuring strict action in the matter. Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the victim was specially abled.

A video of the incident, which happened in Delhi's Sundar Nagari area, has gone viral on social media platforms. The footage shows the man, identified as Muhammed Isaar, appealing to the crowd for help. He can be seen in pain, while people attacked him over theft suspicion.

The victim's father, Abdul Wajid, filed a complaint in which he said that injuries were all over his body when he found his son lying outside his house on Tuesday evening.

The authorities have launched a probe into the horrific incident and said that they were trying to identify the accused through CCTV cameras. They are also scrutinising videos and images on mobile phones of people present there.

As quoted in a local report, one police officer said Isaar's family has alleged that he was beaten to death on suspicion of stealing prasad from a stall.

Another police officer said that a "preliminary probe revealed that the victim was mentally ill and could not provide satisfactory answers when confronted by the attackers. They tied him to a pole and brutally beat him with sticks".

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) condemned the incident. Muralidharan, general secretary of the NPRD, said in a statement: "According to reports, Isaar was tied to a pillar and beaten to death for allegedly consuming prasad at a temple in the area."

"Incidents of abuse, physical attacks and killings of disabled people are being reported at regular intervals. However, this has acquired a much more dangerous dimension with disabled people being targeted for their religious identity," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

