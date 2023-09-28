India weather update: IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, Thane & Raigad till weekend; check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "yellow" alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring area, stating the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds on Thursday (Sept 28).

The weather agency also issued the same alerts for Raigad, Thane and Palghar for the next three days (Sept 29 - Oct 1).

Meanwhile, an "orange" alert was issued for Ratnagiri predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra's capital city has been witnessing continuous rainfall this month after the monsoon revival which is due to several factors, including the El Nino effect.

On Wednesday (Sept 27), complaints were raised at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for delayed flights, to which airlines replied that it was due to bad weather and heavy rainfall.

The department has issued a weather forecst for Maharashtra and other states over the next three days.

For Friday (Sept 29), IMD said, "Moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan Goa and at many places over South Madhya Maharashtra. Moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places in districts of North Konkan. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada."

Furthermore, there is a high chance of heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, coastal Tamil Nadu, and Kerala on September 28 and 29.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Odisha, Chhattishgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Goa on September 30 and October 1.

