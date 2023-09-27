In Pics | PM Modi visits Aquatic Gallery in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, calls it celebration of marine marvels
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Science City in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Wednesday (Sept 27). He toured the Robotics Gallery, Nature Park, Aquatic Gallery, and Shark Tunnel and also took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion.
PM Modi visits Science City in Ahmedabad
PM Modi visited the Science City in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He was accompanied by the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat and the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel.
(Photograph:Twitter)
PM Modi calls Aquatic Gallery celebration of marine marvels
The Indian Prime Minister took to his official X handle and wrote, “Aquatic Gallery at Science City is a celebration of aquatic biodiversity and marine marvels. It highlights the delicate yet dynamic balance of our aquatic ecosystems. It is not only an educative experience, but also a call for conservation and deep respect for the world beneath the waves.”
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Indian PM calls Shark Tunnel 'captivating'
PM Modi shared pictures and video of him walking through the tunnel. He termen it as an exhilarating experience.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Exhilarating experience'
“The Shark Tunnel is an exhilarating experience showcasing a diverse array of shark species. As you walk through the tunnel, you will greatly marvel at the diversity of marine life. It is truly captivating,” PM Modi wrote on X.
(Photograph:Twitter)
PM Modi tours Robotics Gallery
"Spent a part of the morning exploring the fascinating attractions at Gujarat Science City. Began with the Robotics Gallery, where the immense potential of robotics is brilliantly showcased. Delighted to witness how these technologies igniting curiosity among the youth," he wrote on X.