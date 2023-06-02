Man strangulates wife in India's Hyderabad for refusing to have sex with him

If crime had a face, this must be the ugliest of all. In a gut-wrenching incident in the Indian state of Hyderabad, a man killed his wife after she refused to have sex with him, reported PTI news agency quoting a Wednesday statement by police authorities. The brutal act of crime was committed by the man only a month after his wife delivered their second child.

The murder apparently took place on 20 May but the case was only solved after a long gap of 10 days. The man, who is in his 20s, accepted committing the harrowing act in his confession to the police officials during the interrogation, as per reports. Man strangulates wife Before the husband finally ended the life of his wife, reports said, the duo indulged in an argument as the wife denied having intercourse with her husband.

After the woman declined to have sex, the man got angry. The altercation soon resulted in the heinous crime when the man finally strangulated his wife, as per the police. Woman rushed to hospital The accused man told about his actions to his relatives and the woman was rushed to a hospital. However, the deed was already done as the doctors declared the woman brought dead. A complaint was registered by the woman's father. Post-mortem report As per the preliminary probe into the murder case, some nail marks were identified on the woman's throat. After this disclosure, the police interrogated the accused and that is when he confessed to the crime, PTI news agency reported citing a police official at Saidabad Police Station.