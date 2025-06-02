/Man hacked to death with machetes in Karnataka bakery, murder captured by CCTV 7 arrested

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the story disturbing. Discretion is advised.



A man was chased, cornered, and brutally hacked to death with machetes by seven people inside a bakery in the Koppal district of India’s southern state Karnataka over alleged enmity and a property dispute, officials said on Monday. The brutal incident that took place on Saturday night (May 31) was also captured on camera.

The chilling murder took place in a bakery close to Sindhanur Circle, less than a kilometre away from the local police station.

The CCTV footage shows the victim, identified as 35-year-old Channappa Husenappa Narinal, a daily-wage labourer, being brutally killed in full public view on Saturday night around 10 pm.

The victim was seen screaming and running into the bakery to save himself as some people were thrashing him. The footage shows at least two men attacking him with machetes, while one person hit the victim on his head with a wooden log.

As the victim was trying to evade the attack, cut marks were seen on his bare upper body. The attackers struck his neck, head, back, and limbs.

The victim ran a full circle in the bakery with the accused closely following and slashing him with machetes. A few seconds later, Narinal managed to run out of the bakery but was tackled by two to three men who stabbed him multiple times till he was motionless. All the accused then fled from the crime scene.

Karnataka Police arrested seven people, identified as Ravi, Pradeep, two Manjunaths, Nagaraj, Gautam, and Pramod.

Preliminary investigation suggested that an old enmity and a property dispute led to the murder.

Senior officials visited the crime spot to assess the situation and probe, and a manhunt has been launched to arrest more people involved in the brutal killing.

The police filed a case against all the accused under charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, and aiding a crime with common intention.



