/Man arrested for making threats against PM Modi during Bihar visit

A man from Bihar’s Bhagalpur district was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day trip to the state, police said on Friday (May 30).

Sameer Ranjan, 35, was detained on Thursday (May 29) from Maheshi village, which falls under the Sultanganj Police Station jurisdiction, after police traced him through a WhatsApp call containing the threat.

“A WhatsApp call was made to security agencies from Bhagalpur, threatening to kill the PM during his Bihar visit. Accordingly, Bhagalpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) was informed about the threat call on Thursday and a team was constituted to investigate the matter,” the police said in a statement.

The initial investigation revealed that the call was made from the mobile phone of a 71-year-old local resident, Mantu Chaudhary. It was later found that the call was made by Ranjan using a virtual private network (VPN).

“After a detailed technical analysis and questioning, the team found Sameer Ranjan, the accused, made the WhatsApp call from Choudhary's mobile number by using a virtual private network (VPN),” the statement issued by the Bhagalpur police added.

Reportedly, made the call to implicate Chaudhary due to an ongoing property dispute, according to officials. They added that Ranjan admitted to making the threat call during interrogation. After the security agencies received the threat call, a team was formed to investigate the matter. Further investigation is underway.

PM Modi Bihar visit

PM Modi arrived in Bihar on Thursday for a two-day visit, during which he launched development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore ($566.9 billion) in Karakat, Rohtas district. He also held a public rally ahead of state assembly elections later this year.

Addressing a massive rally in Karakat on Friday (May 30), the prime minister declared that he had kept his promise to the nation to exact revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Referring to Lord Ram's philosophy, “Praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye” — life may end, but a promise must never be broken — PM Modi said that after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, he vowed that he would destroy terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and that he had done exactly that.

Hailing the recently conducted Operation Sindoor, he said that Pakistan and the world have seen the power of Indian daughters’ “sindoor”.