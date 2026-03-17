/Mamata Banerjee predicts big win for TMC in Bengal elections, says will secure over....

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee, has predicted that her party will win over 226 seats in the upcoming state assembly elections. Her statement followed after the ruling TMC announced the list of candidates for the upcoming polls, with Mamata Banerjee contesting from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency.

Banerjee said in a press conference in Kolkata that the TMC will contest 291 of the 294 seats in the state, and predicted that her party will secure over 226 seats. "We will contest 291 of the 294 seats. The remaining three seats will be contested by our ally, Anit Thapa-led BGPM, in the Darjeeling hills," Banerjee said, while revealing the names of candidates.

Expressing confidence in her party’s prospects in the upcoming elections, she added, “We will win more than 226 seats in the 2026 assembly polls.” The West Bengal Chief Minister also reassured party leaders and workers who were not given tickets, stating that they would be accommodated within the organisation.

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Mamata to fight against Suvendu in Bhabanipur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to face Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata's Bhabanipur, setting the stage for a high-profile contest in the 2026 Assembly elections. The announcement was made by the Trinamool Congress chief herself while unveiling the party’s candidate list for the crucial polls, where she is aiming for a fourth consecutive term. Voting in the state will take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with results scheduled for May 4.

In Nandigram, currently represented by Adhikari, the TMC has nominated Pabitra Kar, a former BJP panchayat chief and a close associate of the former Trinamool leader. Notably, Kar rejoined the TMC just minutes before the candidate list was released.

Adhikari, once a close aide of Banerjee, had defeated her in Nandigram in 2021 by a margin of less than 2,000 votes. Following that loss, Banerjee contested from Bhabanipur in a by-election to re-enter the Assembly, winning by over 58,000 votes. By fielding Adhikari from Bhabanipur, the BJP has effectively taken the contest to Banerjee’s stronghold, a seat she has won three times since 2011.