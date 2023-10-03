Maldives President-elect Muizzu vows to remove Indian military presence

Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu, who is known for his pro-China stance, has reiterated his commitment to remove all the foreign soldiers deployed on the island.

Muizzu’s remarks came at an event held on Monday night to mark his victory in the recently concluded presidential election, Maldives-based Sunonline news outlet reported.

He was referring to India’s military presence in the region where China has been trying to increase its influence.

In that event, he stressed that he would ensure the Maldives remained “independent”, and noted that the people had voted for him to ensure that his pledge was fulfilled.

He further said that he would initiate his move after he is sworn in, adding that he will act within the constraints of the law.

“The people have told us that they don't want foreign military here,” he said.

“Therefore, what I have to say to the ambassador who will come to meet me is close relations can be maintained based on this condition,” he added.

Part of Muizzu’s decades-long ‘India out strategy'

Mohamed Muizzu’s Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) fought this year’s election on the claims that his outgoing predecessor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih allowed India an unchecked presence in the Indian Ocean region.

Muizzu has repeatedly claimed that under Solih’s administration, Maldives’ sovereignty was threatened by the Indian military personnel on the island—a rallying point of the party's yearslong “India out” strategy.

Solih had repeatedly maintained that the Indian military’s presence was only to build a dockyard under an agreement between the two governments and that his country’s sovereignty wouldn’t be violated.

It is believed that India is helping the Maldives in developing a harbour in Uthuru Thilafalhu (UTF), which many argue has strong military implications. It comprises a coastguard harbour and dockyard in a strategically located atoll just northwest of the capital Male.

Origins of Muizzu’s pro-China leanings

It is argued that Muizzu’s China leanings stem from significant Chinese loans received by the Maldives during the previous PPM government’s tenure.

These loans have led to closer economic ties between the Maldives and China, including infrastructure projects and investments in the country.