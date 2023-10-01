Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar says military very strong, ‘picked’ him for post

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar hinted that he was picked by the country’s all-powerful military to helm the top post for the interim period until an elected government takes charge, and added that “he is not apologetic about it”.

Kakar’s remarks came during an interview with BBC.

When was asked whether the military had picked him to run the country until elections, that have been since postponed, are held in Pakistan, he replied, "I’m not being apologetic. I’m not trying to create the impression otherwise,” he said, adding, “I am just trying to illustrate the reasons why do people think that way.”

'Pak military better at governance'

Kakar categorically said that the Pakistani military has been better at governing the country than the civilian government.

“In my opinion, the issue is that the civil institutions, when they are assigned to deliver on account of the governance, they fail and they have deteriorated their capacity in the last four or five decades. And by design or default, on the other hand, the military as an organisation has gained strength. So, whenever a challenge occurs on account of the governance, the government has to rely on the military.”

— BBC HARDtalk (@BBCHARDtalk) September 29, 2023

When asked whether he was saying that the military was very strong in Pakistan, Kakar said, “Well pragmatically of course yes. That’s what exactly I’m saying.”

Can't keep Pak military out of polity

This is the second time in a week that Kakar has admitted that the military still wields significant influence in matters of security and foreign policy.

In an interview with the news channel TRT World, a Turkish public broadcaster, on Tuesday, when asked whether the Pakistani military will continue to play a major role in politics, Kakar said, “Pragmatically, realistically and honestly ... affirmative, yes.”

It is a well-established fact that the military holds significant power in the affairs of the government. The fact that the previous prime ministers have admitted this openly leads to an understanding why Pakistan, in its 75 years of existence, has seen so many coups.

(With inputs from agencies)