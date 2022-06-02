Maharashtra witnesses sudden surge in COVID-19 cases

The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the state of Maharashtra has left the administration worried. On Thursday, the state recorded 1,045 virus cases and active cases stood at 4,599. The state’s positivity rate stands at 4 per cent.

In fact, on June 1, the state had recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise in three months. While, a month ago, on May 1, the state had only 169 cases and 955 active cases.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting of the COVID-19 task force today to discuss possible reasons for the sudden surge and how the further spread can be averted.

Speaking at the state COVID-19 task force meeting amid a rise in the number of cases over the past few days, Thackeray said the government will keep a watch over the situation for 15 days. He has also appealed to people to wear masks in public places, vaccinate themselves and follow discipline if they do not want restrictions or lockdown again.

He has also requested people especially aged between 12-18 years and senior citizens to get vaccinated and also take booster shots. In the meeting, the CM also directed officials to increase daily testing. Currently, around 25,000-26,000 COVID19 tests are conducted daily.

The capital city of Mumbai is showing worrying numbers especially with monsoon around the corner. On June 1, the city witnessed the highest single-day jump in 116 days after 739 people tested positive for the virus. On June 2, it recorded 704 cases with no deaths.

The Mumbai Civic Body (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has already directed officials to intensify testing for COVID-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks.

However, experts say there is nothing to panic and the rise in cases could be due to multiple reasons. Vaccination coverage has slowed down and is poor in the under-18 and booster dose segments. Experts believe if proper discipline is followed like wearing masks especially in public places, then cases can come down drastically.

The Maharashtra administration has also warned citizens that if proper disciplined is not followed then the wearing of masks will be made compulsory again across the state.

