/Maharashtra: Mother beats son to death for demanding chicken dish

In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy was beaten to death with a rolling pin by his mother for demanding chicken for lunch. The incident took place in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday (September 29). The woman also assaulted her 10-year-old daughter, using a chapati roller (rolling pin), following which she needed medical attention.

According to police, the boy has been identified as Chinmay Ganesh Ghumde, who asked his mother, Pallavi Ghumde, to cook a chicken dish. Enraged by the request, the 40-year-old allegedly attacked her children with a rolling pin.

Despite the boy's critical state, the mother allegedly refused to take him to the hospital. Chinmay succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while his 10-year-old sister sustained serious wounds and is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Officials said the horrific attack came to light when neighbours heard the children’s cries.

“The mother initially denied killing his son. She told neighbours that his son died due to jaundice. But when the neighbours saw the boy covered with injuries, they alerted us immediately,” said a police official.

Teams from the local police, the crime branch, and the sub-divisional office rushed to the scene.

The woman was taken into custody soon after the incident. According to the initial investigation, officials said she is allegedly experiencing mental issues and is living separately from her husband.