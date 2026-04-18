/Maharashtra heatwave: District-level measures intensified as 23 regions remain on alert

Mumbai: Maharashtra continues to battle an intense heatwave, with theIndia Meteorological Department(IMD) placing23 districts under alertas temperatures soar across regions. While the worst conditions persist in Vidarbha, authorities across districts have stepped upground-level preparednessto tackle the crisis.

InVidarbha, districts likeNagpur,ChandrapurandAmravati—where temperatures are touching45°C—have activated emergency heat protocols. Local administrations haverescheduled MNREGA and construction work to early morning and evening hours, whilewater tankers are being deployed in rural pocketsfacing shortages. In Chandrapur’s mining belt, authorities have mandatedcooling breaks, hydration points and health monitoring for workers.

InMarathwada, includingJalnaandParbhani, district collectors have orderedclosure or reduced timings for schools during peak afternoon hours. Public health centres have been stocked withORS, IV fluids and emergency medicines, while awareness drives are being carried out in villages on identifying early signs of heatstroke.

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InNorth Maharashtra (Khandesh), districts likeJalgaonandDhuleare focusing ondrinking water supply management, ensuring tankers reach remote areas. Agricultural workers have been advised toavoid fieldwork between 12 pm and 4 pm, with local officials monitoring compliance.

InMadhya Maharashtra, includingPuneandNashik, municipal corporations have begun setting uptemporary shaded shelters and water kiosks at busy junctions. Urban local bodies are also promotingcool roof initiatives and heat-mitigation measures in slum areas, where indoor temperatures can be significantly higher.

Meanwhile, in theKonkan belt, coveringMumbai,ThaneandPalghar, the focus has shifted to tacklinghumid heat stress. Authorities have issued advisories forfisherfolk, traffic police and delivery workers, ensuring access to hydration and rest breaks. Hospitals in Mumbai and surrounding areas are onhigh alert for heat exhaustion cases, especially due to high humidity and warm nights.

Across the state, the government’s Heat Action Plan is in full force, withreal-time monitoring, early warning systems and inter-department coordination. Public messaging continues to stress avoiding outdoor exposure during peak hours and staying hydrated.

Relief may be on the horizon, with IMD forecastingthunderstorms and light rainfall from April 19, which could temporarily ease temperatures.