/Maharashtra considers printing birth dates on wedding cards to tackle child marriage

The Maharashtra government is considering a proposal that would require wedding invitation cards to carry the birth dates of both the bride and groom, in a move aimed at preventing child marriages before they take place.

The proposal, announced by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, is being examined as part of the state's broader efforts to curb underage marriages and strengthen age verification mechanisms during wedding ceremonies.

Under Indian law, the legal age of marriage is 18 years for women and 21 years for men. Officials believe that displaying birth dates on invitation cards could help local authorities, village-level workers, wedding service providers and community members identify potential violations before a marriage is solemnised.

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The idea was reportedly suggested by the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which has expressed concern over continuing instances of child marriage in parts of the state.

While Maharashtra has witnessed improvements in several child welfare indicators in recent years, concerns over crimes involving children and early marriages remain.

According to NCRB data analysed by child rights groups, Maharashtra recorded 22,390 crimes against children in 2023, up from 20,762 in 2022.

Precise statewide figures on child marriages are not regularly published in a consolidated annual format. However, the state government has repeatedly acknowledged the issue and has intensified preventive measures through district administrations, child protection units and awareness campaigns.

The proposed rule follows a growing trend of involving multiple stakeholders in preventing child marriages. In some districts, local administrations have already directed marriage hall operators, priests, caterers, photographers and wedding card printers to verify the age of couples before providing services.

Supporters of the proposal argue that a simple disclosure of age on invitation cards could act as an early warning system and discourage families from conducting underage marriages. Critics, however, are likely to raise questions about privacy and implementation.

The Maharashtra government is yet to announce a timeline for introducing the proposal, but if approved, it could become one of the first such measures in India aimed at using wedding invitations.