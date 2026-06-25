A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Venezuela on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Residents across the Venezuelan capital temporarily evacuated offices, homes and commercial buildings before later returning indoors.

The tremor was also felt in Colombia, including in the capital, Bogota, where warning alarms sounded, and some residents left buildings as a precaution.

Colombia's disaster management agency, UNGRD, ruled out any tsunami threat following the earthquake.

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Strong quake hits northern Japan

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Japan on Thursday, according to the country's weather agency, which said no tsunami warning had been issued.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

The quake occurred off the coast of Iwate in northern Japan, with the epicentre located at a depth of 50 kilometres, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Video broadcast by public broadcaster NHK showed normal traffic conditions in Hachinohe city, with traffic signals continuing to operate without disruption.

Japan is among the world's most earthquake-prone nations due to its location on four major tectonic plates along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

The country experiences hundreds of earthquakes each year and accounts for roughly 18 per cent of global seismic activity.

Earlier this year, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck waters off Iwate prefecture on April 20.

The event prompted authorities to issue a special advisory warning of an elevated risk of earthquakes measuring magnitude 8.0 or higher. The advisory remained in effect for a week before being lifted.