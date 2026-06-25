Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Venezuela, tremors felt in Colombia

7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Venezuela, tremors felt in Colombia

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 04:08 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 04:55 IST
7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Venezuela, tremors felt in Colombia

Representative Photo Photograph: (AI-generated image)

Story highlights

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Venezuela, triggering panic in Caracas and sending tremors across neighbouring Colombia, with several aftershocks reported.

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Venezuela on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Residents across the Venezuelan capital temporarily evacuated offices, homes and commercial buildings before later returning indoors.

The tremor was also felt in Colombia, including in the capital, Bogota, where warning alarms sounded, and some residents left buildings as a precaution.

Colombia's disaster management agency, UNGRD, ruled out any tsunami threat following the earthquake.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Strong quake hits northern Japan

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Japan on Thursday, according to the country's weather agency, which said no tsunami warning had been issued.

Trending Stories

There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

The quake occurred off the coast of Iwate in northern Japan, with the epicentre located at a depth of 50 kilometres, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Video broadcast by public broadcaster NHK showed normal traffic conditions in Hachinohe city, with traffic signals continuing to operate without disruption.

Japan is among the world's most earthquake-prone nations due to its location on four major tectonic plates along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

The country experiences hundreds of earthquakes each year and accounts for roughly 18 per cent of global seismic activity.

Earlier this year, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck waters off Iwate prefecture on April 20.

The event prompted authorities to issue a special advisory warning of an elevated risk of earthquakes measuring magnitude 8.0 or higher. The advisory remained in effect for a week before being lifted.

Related Stories

About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

Trending Topics