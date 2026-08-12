/Maharashtra children turn water bottles into microphones to highlight broken roads; CJP reacts - VIDEO

A water bottle, a makeshift microphone and a broken road — schoolchildren in Maharashtra are finding their own way to demand attention to civic problems.

Forget television studios and professional microphones. For a group of schoolchildren in Maharashtra, awater bottle has become a tool for reporting.

Students fromPeglawadi and Gohirewadi in Trimbakeshwarhave drawn attention to the poor condition of their local road by using a water bottle as a makeshift microphone.

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The children appear to be mimicking television reporters, but the issue they are highlighting is serious: damaged roads that affect their everyday journeys.

Their initiative comes just a day after two schoolgirls in Kondiwade village in Raigadused a similar makeshift microphone to highlight problems in their area.

The experiments are now attracting attention as examples of how children are using creativity to raise awareness about civic issues.

The sight of students holding a water bottle like a microphone may appear amusing at first. But their message carries a larger question: if children can identify problems in their communities, why are those problems still waiting for solutions?

For a generation growing up with smartphones and social media, documenting an issue and taking it directly to an audience is becoming increasingly natural.

These children may not have the right to vote yet, but they are already learning how to question those responsible for public services.

The incidents also offer a broader message for political leaders and policymakers.

At a time when political discourse is frequently consumed by trolling, communal tensions, threats and political confrontation, young citizens are drawing attention to more immediate concerns — roads, schools, safety and basic infrastructure. Their makeshift microphones may be made from water bottles, but the questions they are asking are real.