/Madhya Pradesh woman plots husband’s murder with lover, fakes it as robbery

A 23-year-old woman reportedly plotted a conspiracy with her lover to kill her husband in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district and staged the crime as a robbery, police said. The crime was committed in an area which comes under the Ater police station.



The accused woman, identified as Ruby, and her 21-year old lover, Vishal Vimal, have been taken into police custody, while another person who reportedly helped in killing 27-year-old Nilesh Jatav in plotting murder is on the run, Superintendent of Police (SP) Asit Yadav said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

Murder conspiracy

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On April 8, police were notified that an unknown robber had shot dead a man in front of his wife and their children. Later, Ruby informed the cops that they were returning from their village, Jamna, to Kharika when her bag fell on the Ridoli-Kharika road.



According to police, the woman initially claimed that when her husband stopped the motorcycle so she could retrieve a bag, two unknown men approached from behind, shot him, and escaped. A murder case was registered against unidentified assailants, and an investigation was launched.



“During the investigation, the wife's statements appeared suspicious. Police then questioned her using psychological methods, which led to the case being solved,” the SP said.



Ruby had been in a relationship with her relative Vimal for nearly seven years, and they remained in constant touch through WhatsApp calls and chats, he said. The woman felt her husband had become an obstacle in their relationship, the official said.



The SP added that Ruby had been in a relationship with Vimal, a relative, for nearly seven years, and they remained in constant touch through WhatsApp calls and messages. However, later, the woman's husband became an obstacle to their relationship.