Madhya Pradesh crisis: 19 Congress MLAs resign after Scindia quits party

19 Congress MLAs, including six state ministers from Madhya Pradesh, who were believed to be the supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, have tendered their resignation from the Assembly on Tuesday.

Earlier, Scindia handed his resignation to Congress party's interim President Sonia Gandhi.

Scindia, who had served the Congress for 18 years, resigned from the party on Tuesday, stating that he is ''looking for a fresh start and "it is time to move on".

Scindia's resignation came after Congress MLAs, considered loyal to him, indicated on Monday that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government.

In a late-night Cabinet meeting, around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state.