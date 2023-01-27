Madhya Pradesh couple dies by suicide after poisoning two sons

A couple died by suicide along with their two children in a horrific incident in Vidisha district in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The children were suffering from muscular dystrophy. The husband died by suicide along with his wife and two sons expressing he does not want to live anymore as he is not able to save the lives of his children from the genetic diasease. According to the police the couple gave poison to their children and later had it themselves too.

While speaking with ANI news agency, Vidisha DM said, "A man, Sanjeev Mishra, committed suicide along with his wife and two children in Vidisha. He posted a suicide note on social media mentioning he couldn't save his children suffering from a genetic disease, treatment for which isn't available. All four are dead."

The deceased were identified by the police as Sanjeev Mishra (45), his wife Neelam (42), and their sons Anmol (13) and Sarthak (7).

Right before the fateful incident, Mishra while taking to social media wrote, "May God spare even enemy's children from this disease... I am not able to save the children, I do not want to live anymore."

As soon as the police received the information about the incident, they rushed to the spot. Police broke the locked door and in a bid to save the lives of the four people rushed to the spot. However, their lives could not be saved and all four died during treatment.

According to multiple reports, Mishra also left a suicide letter where he wrote, “We are facing trouble for the past five years. ...we have decided to end our lives." Additional police superintendent Sameer Yadav said that after seeing the social media post some friends rushed to their house but they found it was locked from the inside. “They tried to open the gate and informed the police about it," he added.

Family's relatives also spoke to the police and said that the couple tried their best to get their sons treated but their condition was deteriorating.

