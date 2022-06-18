'Maa... this isn't a mere word': PM Modi visits mother on her 100th birthday

As his mother celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a blog devoted to her, stressing her sacrifices and the different aspects of her life that "moulded" his mind, personality, and self-confidence.

"Maa... this isn't a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June, is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude," Modi said on Twitter.

In Gujarat, he greeted his mother and asked for her blessings.

"My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers, "he said in his blog post. He noted there were only two instances when his mother accompanied him publicly.

He said she placed a tilak on his forehead when he returned from Srinagar, where he had flown the national flag at the Lal Chowk after finishing the Ekta Yatra, on a public occasion in Ahmedabad.

The second time occurred in 2001, when he was sworn in as Gujarat chief minister for the first time.

Modi claimed one of his mother's life lessons was that it was possible to learn without formal education.

The Mayor of Gandhinagar, Hitesh Makwana, declared that a road in her hometown of Gandhinagar will be called Pujya Hiraba Marg to honour her 100th birthday.

