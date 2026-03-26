/LPG vessel 'Apollo Ocean' docks in Karnataka, India assures stable energy supply

An LPG vessel, Apollo Ocean, has reached New Mangalore Port in Karnataka, easing India's LPG supply concerns amid the West Asia Conflict. The tanker sailing under the flag of Vietnam successfully docked at the New Mangalore Port. The arrival include in the list of the vessel Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi carrying nearly 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, which arrived in India earlier this month.

Meanwhile, two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, have safely passed through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, marking a key movement in energy transportation. The ships, carrying about 92,612.59 MT of LPG, were seen in visuals, including a Pine Gas LPG carrier crossing the critical maritime route, according to a report by the news agency ANI.



To ensure smooth operations, the vessels are staffed with 33 and 27 Indian crew members, respectively, overseeing the transit. After completing their journey through the Gulf, the carriers are now heading to India and are expected to arrive at ports between March 26 and March 28, strengthening domestic energy supplies.

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Energy supply is secure and stable: Petroleum Ministry

The Petroleum Ministry clarified on Thursday that the energy supply concerns in India are completely secure and stable, adding that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG inside the country. The Ministry also confirmed that all retail outlets are operating normally, with adequate supplies, and misinformation with panic-driven agendas is completely unfounded.



The Ministry also advised citizens to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading fake news, and added that the government is committed to ensuring an uninterrupted energy supply to every citizen.