Lowest in 44 days, India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases

India is witnessing a decrease in the second wave of COVID-19 as the single-day rise in coronavirus cases has fallen to the lowest in the last 44 days.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the recoveries from this deadly virus has continued to outnumber daily cases for the 15th consecutive day.

The active caseload in the country has reduced to 23,43,152, with a net decline of 76,755 cases in the last 24 hours.

The recovery tally of India has reached 2,48,93,410 and the recovery rate stands at 90.34 per cent. India recorded 3,660 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll has now mounted to 3,18,895.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 20,70,508 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,90,39,861 tests have been done so far.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 20.57 crore vaccine doses were administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

