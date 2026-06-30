/'Lose voting rights, lose government benefits': DK Shivakumar's warning as Karnataka SIR process begins

Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, has warned citizens against losing their voting rights as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process begins across the state from Tuesday. He cautioned that individuals who lose their voting rights could also risk losing access to certain government welfare benefits.



"The right to vote is the right to live," he said. "In West Bengal, an order has been issued to verify and delete all ineligible ration beneficiaries based on SIR. Similar measures are being taken by other states. If you lose the right to vote, you'll lose government benefits," he added.



The Election Commission is set to launch a house-to-house verification exercise throughout Karnataka from Tuesday, which will continue till July 29. To help people with the SIR process, the state government has announced the issuance of permanent residential certificates to citizens. The Revenue Department has issued complete guidelines on issuing permanent residential certificates, allowing citizens to obtain them both online and offline.

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Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Anbukumar stated that the process will cover more than 5.5 crore electors across the state. A total of 59,050 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been trained and stationed. In addition, 7,556 BLO Supervisors, 224 Electoral Registration Officers, and 336 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers have also been deployed. And more than 1.1 lakh Booth Level Agents appointed by political parties have also been trained.

EC says no documents will be collected during SIR

The BLOs will visit every household to provide Enumeration Forms to voters whose names appear on the electoral roll as of June 16, 2026. Houses where forms have been delivered will be identified with a violet square sticker, while locked residences will receive a red round sticker. When needed, BLOs will make at least three visits to collect the completed forms.



The Election Commission has confirmed that during the enumeration process, no documents will be collected. "I request the voters to kindly receive the form, fill it out and sign it, and hand it back to the BLO," Anbukumar appealed. The CEO said, "The entire process will be done as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, and it will be as per the law. So, I request people not to have any misgivings."